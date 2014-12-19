Renesas Electronics Corporation (ルネサス エレクトロニクス株式会社, Runesasu Erekutoronikusu Kabushiki Gaisha) TYO: 6723 is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer. It is based in Tokyo and has manufacturing, design and sales operations in around 20 countries. Renesas is one of the world's largest manufacturers of semiconductor systems for mobile phones and automotive applications. It is the world's largest manufacturer of microcontrollers and the second largest manufacturer of application processors. Renesas is also known for LCD drivers, RF ICs, mixed-signal integrated circuits and system-on-a-chip semiconductors. The largest stockholders and their ownership ratio of Renesas are as follows. Renesas Electronics started operation in April 2010, through the integration of NEC Electronics Corporation and Renesas Technology Corporation. NEC Electronics was established in November 2002 by a spin-off of the semiconductor operations of NEC. Renesas Technology was established on April 1, 2003, as a joint venture of Hitachi, Ltd. (55%) and Mitsubishi Electric (45%). In April 2009, Renesas Technology and NEC Electronics reached a basic agreement to merge by around April 2010.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

