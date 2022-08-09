The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) was established in 1915 and is a professional association of radiologists, medical radiology specialists, radiation oncologists, medical physicians and physicists and scientists. The society is commonly referred to as RSNA and supports education, training, certification and research in all fields o radiology and medical imaging. RSNA is open to international professionals and hold annual meeting, publishes journals and hold educational seminars. RSNA is located in Oak Brook, Illinois. Publications and journals are available on-line.

CT scanner captures entire wooly mammoth tusk

For the first time, researchers successfully captured CT images of an entire wooly mammoth tusk, according to a new "Images in Radiology" article published in the journal Radiology. Researchers were able to do a full scan ...

Biotechnology

Aug 9, 2022

CT uncovers bone disease in Tyrannosaurus rex jaw

Researchers in Germany identified bone disease in the fossilized jaw of a Tyrannosaurus rex using a CT-based, nondestructive imaging approach, according to a study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Dec 1, 2021

Study finds cause of visual impairment in astronauts

A visual problem affecting astronauts who serve on lengthy missions in space is related to volume changes in the clear fluid that is found around the brain and spinal cord, according to new research being presented today ...

Space Exploration

Nov 28, 2016

Researchers use CT to recreate Stradivarius violin

Using computed tomography (CT) imaging and advanced manufacturing techniques, a team of experts has created a reproduction of a 1704 Stradivarius violin. Three-dimensional images of the valuable violin and details on how ...

Other

Nov 28, 2011

Researchers use CT to examine hidden face in Nefertiti bust

Using CT imaging to study a priceless bust of Nefertiti, researchers have uncovered a delicately carved face in the limestone inner core and gained new insights into methods used to create the ancient masterpiece and information ...

Archaeology

Mar 31, 2009

