The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) was established in 1915 and is a professional association of radiologists, medical radiology specialists, radiation oncologists, medical physicians and physicists and scientists. The society is commonly referred to as RSNA and supports education, training, certification and research in all fields o radiology and medical imaging. RSNA is open to international professionals and hold annual meeting, publishes journals and hold educational seminars. RSNA is located in Oak Brook, Illinois. Publications and journals are available on-line.

Address 820 Jorie Blvd, Oak Brook, IL 60523-2251 Website http://www.rsna.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radiological_Society_of_North_America

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

