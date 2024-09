QuTech is the advanced research center for quantum computing and quantum internet. It is a partnership between Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) and the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), founded in 2014. We strive to develop scalable prototypes of a quantum computer, as well as a secure quantum internet, based on superposition and entanglement. To achieve these ambitious goals, we bring together world-class scientists, engineers and industrial partners in an inspiring environment.

Address Lorentzweg 1 2628 CJ Delft The Netherlands Website http://www.qutech.nl/

