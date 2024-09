Nanophotonics and Optoelectronics Research Center (NORC) in Qian Xuesen Laboratory of Space Technology focuses on novel physical phenomena and applications of nanoscale materials/structures for developing high-performance optoelectronic devices and independent controllable innovative payloads. The center devotes to developing new kinds of advanced photodetectors, integrated photonic devices and laser sources for next generation information technology.

Address Youyi Road 104, Haidian District, Beijing, China Website http://www.qxslab.cn/

