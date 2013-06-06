The Polytechnic Institute of New York University, often referred to as NYU Polytechnic, NYU-Poly, or Poly is one of the 18 schools and colleges that comprise New York University (NYU). Today it is the second oldest private engineering and technology institute in the United States. Its Carnegie Classification is Doctorate-Granting "Research University" (very high research activity). The financial engineering program was the second program of its kind, anywhere and the first curriculum to be certified by the International Association of Financial Engineers. NYU-Poly was one of the first universities to introduce a cyber security program, and is designated as both a Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance Education and a Center of Academic Excellence in Research by the National Security Agency. Polytechnic is the first school in New York City to receive the designation Center of Excellence in Information Assurance Education by the U.S. National Security Agency. Every year, NYU-Poly hosts world's largest capture the flag hacking competition. The first polymer science and polymer engineering programs in the U.S. began at NYU-Poly.

Polytechnich Institute of New York City

