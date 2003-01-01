The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, also known as the Peter MacCallum Cancer Institute and commonly abbreviated as Peter Mac, is an Australian oncology research institute, cancer treatment and professional oncologist training center located in Melbourne, Victoria. The center is named in honor of Sir Peter MacCallum. Since June 2016, the center has been located within the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre (VCCC) in Parkville.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed