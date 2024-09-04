Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is an independent research centre in foundational, theoretical physics located in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1999, Perimeter Institute works to advance understanding of physical laws and develop new ideas about space, time, matter, and information. In addition to research, Perimeter also provides a wide array of scientific training and educational outreach activities to nurture scientific talent and share the importance of discovery with students, teachers and the general public. This is done in part through Perimeter's Educational Outreach team. Mike Lazaridis' initial donation of $100 million was announced on October 23, 2000. A subsequent personal donation of $50 million was made on June 4, 2008. Research operations began in 2001. Along with its research activities, Perimeter Institute operates an international outreach program. It hosts the International Summer School for Young Physicists every summer, which is a physics camp for high school students.

Website
http://www.perimeterinstitute.ca/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perimeter_Institute_for_Theoretical_Physics

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics

Researchers apply machine learning to condensed matter physics

A machine learning algorithm designed to teach computers how to recognize photos, speech patterns, and hand-written digits has now been applied to a vastly different set of data: identifying phase transitions between states ...

General Physics

Feb 13, 2017

1

25

Quantum correlation can imply causation (Update)

Does taking a drug and then getting better mean that the drug made you better? Did that tax cut really stimulate the economy or did it recover on its own? The problem of answering such questions - of inferring causal relationships ...

Quantum Physics

Mar 23, 2015

4

1956

Are weak values quantum? Don't bet on it

(Phys.org) —New work asserts that a key technique used to probe quantum systems may not be so quantum after all, according to Perimeter postdoctoral researcher Joshua Combes and his colleague Christopher Ferrie.

Quantum Physics

Sep 24, 2014

3

0

New webcast series brings cutting-edge physics talks to the world

Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics launches the 2014/2015 season of its renowned Public Lecture Series in October with a new twist – live, interactive webcast talks featuring some of the world's pre-eminent scientists.

General Physics

Sep 12, 2014

0

0

Is the universe a bubble? Let's check

Perimeter Associate Faculty member Matthew Johnson and his colleagues are working to bring the multiverse hypothesis, which to some sounds like a fanciful tale, firmly into the realm of testable science.

General Physics

Jul 17, 2014

54

1

From pencil marks to quantum computers

Pick up a pencil. Make a mark on a piece of paper. Congratulations: you are doing cutting-edge condensed matter physics. You might even be making the first mark on the road to quantum computers, according to new Perimeter ...

Nanomaterials

Jul 3, 2014

0

0

Mapping the road to quantum gravity

The road uniting quantum field theory and general relativity – the two great theories of modern physics – has been impassable for 80 years. Could a tool from condensed matter physics finally help map the way?

General Physics

Apr 23, 2014

10

0

page 1 from 2