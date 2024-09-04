Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is an independent research centre in foundational, theoretical physics located in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1999, Perimeter Institute works to advance understanding of physical laws and develop new ideas about space, time, matter, and information. In addition to research, Perimeter also provides a wide array of scientific training and educational outreach activities to nurture scientific talent and share the importance of discovery with students, teachers and the general public. This is done in part through Perimeter's Educational Outreach team. Mike Lazaridis' initial donation of $100 million was announced on October 23, 2000. A subsequent personal donation of $50 million was made on June 4, 2008. Research operations began in 2001. Along with its research activities, Perimeter Institute operates an international outreach program. It hosts the International Summer School for Young Physicists every summer, which is a physics camp for high school students.

