Pennington Biomedical Research Center puts science to work for a healthier Louisiana. A world research leader right here in Louisiana, we have the vision of leading the world in promoting metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. Our mission is to discover the triggers of obesity and diet-related diseases and improve the health of all people through Research, Treatment & Prevention, Scientific Education, and Implementation & Outreach.

Address 6400 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Website https://www.pbrc.edu/

