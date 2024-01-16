The Paris Observatory (French: Observatoire de Paris French), a research institution of the Paris Sciences et Lettres University, is the foremost astronomical observatory of France, and one of the largest astronomical centers in the world. Its historic building is on the Left Bank of the Seine in central Paris, but most of the staff work on a satellite campus in Meudon, a suburb southwest of Paris.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

