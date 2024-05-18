Created in 2010, Paris Brain Institute is an international scientific and medical research centre of excellence, located in Paris at the heart of the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. Its innovative model brings together patients, doctors, researchers and entrepreneurs with a common goal: to understand the brain and accelerate the discovery of new treatments for nervous system diseases. The Institute thus includes a network of more than 760 experts within 25 research teams, 10 cutting-edge technological platforms, a clinical investigation center, a training organization and more than 2000m² dedicated to incubating startups. The original model of the Brain Institute is based on the association of a joint research unit (AP-HP, Sorbonne University, Inserm and CNRS) and a private foundation, recognized as being of public utility, the ICM Foundation.

Address
Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital 47, bd de l'Hôpital - 75013 Paris France
Website
https://institutducerveau-icm.org/en/

Subscribe to rss feed

Paris Brain Institute

Composition of gut microbiota could influence decision-making

The way we make decisions in a social context can be explained by psychological, social, and political factors. But what if other forces were at work? Hilke Plassmann and her colleagues from the Paris Brain Institute and ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 18, 2024

4

250