Created in 2010, Paris Brain Institute is an international scientific and medical research centre of excellence, located in Paris at the heart of the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. Its innovative model brings together patients, doctors, researchers and entrepreneurs with a common goal: to understand the brain and accelerate the discovery of new treatments for nervous system diseases. The Institute thus includes a network of more than 760 experts within 25 research teams, 10 cutting-edge technological platforms, a clinical investigation center, a training organization and more than 2000m² dedicated to incubating startups. The original model of the Brain Institute is based on the association of a joint research unit (AP-HP, Sorbonne University, Inserm and CNRS) and a private foundation, recognized as being of public utility, the ICM Foundation.

Address Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital 47, bd de l'Hôpital - 75013 Paris France Website https://institutducerveau-icm.org/en/

