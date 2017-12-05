Panasonic Corporation, formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., is a Japanese multinational electronics corporation headquartered in Kadoma, Osaka, Japan. Its main business is in electronics manufacturing. Panasonic was founded in 1918 by Konosuke Matsushita as a vendor of duplex lamp sockets. It has grown to become one of the largest Japanese electronics producers, alongside Sony, Toshiba and Canon. In addition to electronics, Panasonic offers non-electronic products and services such as home renovation services. Panasonic was ranked the 89th-largest company in the world in 2009 by the Forbes Global 2000 and is one of the world's 20 largest semiconductor vendors. From 1935 to October 1, 2008 the company name was "Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd." On January 10, 2008, the company announced that it would change its name to "Panasonic Corporation", with effect from October 1, 2008 to conform with its global brand name "Panasonic". The name change was approved at a shareholders' meeting on June 26, 2008 after consultation with the Matsushita family.

