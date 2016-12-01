Pacific University is a private, non-profit, coeducational university, based in Forest Grove, Oregon, United States. Founded in 1849 as the Tualatin Academy, the university's original Forest Grove campus is 23 miles (37 km) west of Portland, while the university maintains three other campuses in the cities of Eugene, Hillsboro, and Woodburn. Founded by the United Church of Christ (UCC), the university's motto is Pro Christo et Regno Ejus, which is Latin for "For Christ and His Kingdom," and has an enrollment of more than 3,500 students.[3] Although the university has long been independent of the UCC, it still maintains a close working relationship with the church as a member of the United Church of Christ Council for Higher Education. The university is now a small private, independent liberal arts school, offering graduate programs in education, optometry, writing, health professions and business.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

