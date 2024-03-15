Oxford Brookes University (formerly known as Oxford Polytechnic) is a public research university in Oxford, England. It is a new university, having received university status through the Further and Higher Education Act 1992. It can trace its origins to 1865, when it was founded as the Oxford School of Art. The university was named after its first principal, John Henry Brookes, who played a major role in the development of the institution.

Sea levels influence eruptions on volcanic island

The rise and fall of sea levels influence the likelihood of volcanic eruptions on the Greek island of Santorini, new research led by Oxford Brookes University has discovered. Analyzing the timings of eruptions over hundreds ...

Aug 2, 2021

Eel products in the EU and the UK need better regulation

Growing in popularity, unagi kabayaki—grilled freshwater eel in soy sauce—can be found on the menu of many Japanese restaurants, and is stocked by Asian shops and in specialist supermarkets. But new research tracing the ...

Jun 30, 2021

