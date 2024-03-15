Oxford Brookes University (formerly known as Oxford Polytechnic) is a public research university in Oxford, England. It is a new university, having received university status through the Further and Higher Education Act 1992. It can trace its origins to 1865, when it was founded as the Oxford School of Art. The university was named after its first principal, John Henry Brookes, who played a major role in the development of the institution.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

