The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute (OHRI) is a non-profit academic health research institute located in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa. The OHRI’s mission is to excel in research, education and innovative patient care. As of February 2006, the OHRI houses approximately 325 scientists and clinical investigators, 300 students and research fellows, and 625 support staff. The OHRI is an Affiliated Research Institute of the University of Ottawa and performs scientific research for The Ottawa Hospital in its efforts to discover new therapies. The name was changed in 2009 to The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute to reflect this role as the research arm of the Ottawa Hospital. OHRI scientists are at work on a diverse array of questions within six research programs: cancer therapeutics, clinical epidemiology, hormones growth & development, molecular medicine, neuroscience, and vision. Within these programs, they are conducting research into conditions such as AIDS, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, obesity, Parkinson's disease, reproductive disorders, and stroke.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

