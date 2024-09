Osaka City University (OCU) (Ōsaka shiritsu daigaku), abbreviated to Ichidai or Shidai, is a public university in Japan. It is located in Sumiyoshi-ku, Osaka. It is one of the most prestigious universities in Japan regarding Applied Linguistics. The university will merge with Osaka Prefecture University to form Osaka Metropolitan University (OMU) in April 2022.

