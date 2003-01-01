Orlando Health is a private, not-for-profit network of community and specialty hospitals based in Orlando, FL. Orlando Health comprises Orlando Regional Medical Center, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, South Seminole Hospital, South Lake Hospital (50 percent partnership), Health Central and M. D. Anderson Cancer Center Orlando – affiliate of the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Orlando Health is Central Florida's fifth largest employer with nearly 14,000 employees and more than 2,000 affiliated physicians. The system was founded in 1918 when the first hospital, Orange General Hospital, was opened. In 1946 the hospital name changed to Orange Memorial Hospital. In 1951 Orange Memorial became approved as a teaching hospital, one of the first in Florida. In 1977 Orange Memorial and Holiday hospitals consolidated to form the new Orlando Regional Medical Center, in 1984 the Air Care Team was formed providing scene and interfacility air transport to the Central Florida area, and in 1985 Sand Lake Hospital was built.

