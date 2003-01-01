The Oregon Research Institute, (ORI) was founded in 1960 in Eugene, Oregon. ORI is a private non-profit research institute focused on studying human behavior and developing programs to improve the health and well being of individuals, families and communities. ORI studies adolescent depression, substance abuse, chronic illness and a wide range of behavior problems for children and adults. A substantial amount of funding is derived from the National Institute of Health.

Address
1715 Franklin Blvd, Eugene, OR 97403
Website
http://www.ori.org/

Oregon Research Institute

