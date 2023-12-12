Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) traces its roots to 1887. OHSU is the only health and medical center in Oregon. OHSU is located in area around Portland, Oregon and has departments in Bio-Engineering, Medicine, Infectious Disease, Pediatrics and receives a large number of National Institutes of Health and other foundation grants for its research. OHSU is a teaching hospital and research center noted for its excellent patient care and educational opportunities.

Address 3181 S.W. Sam Jackson Park Rd. Portland, Oregon 97239-3098 Website http://www.ohsu.edu/xd/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oregon_Health_and_Science_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

