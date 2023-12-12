Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) traces its roots to 1887. OHSU is the only health and medical center in Oregon. OHSU is located in area around Portland, Oregon and has departments in Bio-Engineering, Medicine, Infectious Disease, Pediatrics and receives a large number of National Institutes of Health and other foundation grants for its research. OHSU is a teaching hospital and research center noted for its excellent patient care and educational opportunities.

Address
3181 S.W. Sam Jackson Park Rd. Portland, Oregon 97239-3098
Website
http://www.ohsu.edu/xd/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oregon_Health_and_Science_University

Mature sperm lack intact mitochondrial DNA, study finds

New research provides insight about the bedrock scientific principle that mitochondrial DNA—the distinct genetic code embedded in the organelle that serves as the powerplant of every cell in the body—is exclusively passed ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 18, 2023

0

356

Study shows promise of gene therapy for alcohol use disorder

A form of gene therapy currently used to treat Parkinson's disease may dramatically reduce alcohol use among chronic heavy drinkers, researchers at Oregon Health & Science University and institutions across the country have ...

Biotechnology

Aug 14, 2023

0

19

Deaf and hard-of-hearing scientists call for equity, inclusion

Providing some basic standards of support will greatly increase diversity in fields of science and medicine, a group of hard of hearing and deaf scientists argue in a perspective published in the journal Frontiers in Education.

Education

Nov 18, 2021

0

5

Innovation massively expands view into workings of single cells

Researchers have devised a way to multiply by more than ten-fold the accessible details of gene activity in individual cells. It's a big leap in the effort to understand cancer development, brain function, immunity and other ...

Biotechnology

Jul 6, 2021

0

18

