Optica (originally established as The Optical Society of America, OSA) is a scientific society dedicated to advancing the study of light—optics and photonics—in theory and application, by means of publishing, organizing conferences and exhibitions, partnership with industry, and education. The organization has members in more than 100 countries. As of 2018, the OSA had over 21,000 individual members and more than 265 corporate member companies.

Address 2010 Massachusetts Ave., N.W. Washington, D.C. 20036-1012 USA Website https://www.optica.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Optical_Society_of_America

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

