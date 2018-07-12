Established in 1987, the Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC) is a partner of Ohio universities and industries that provides a high performance computing, research, cyberinfrastructure, and computational science education services. OSC works with a statewide/regional community, including education, academic research, industry, and state government. The Center's research programs are primarily aligned with three of several key areas of research identified by the state to be well positioned for growth and success: biosciences, advanced materials and energy/environment. OSC is supported by the Ohio General Assembly and through the Ohio Board of Regents with funding in the state operating and capital budgets. OSC is situated on the West Campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

