Established in 1987, the Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC) is a partner of Ohio universities and industries that provides a high performance computing, research, cyberinfrastructure, and computational science education services. OSC works with a statewide/regional community, including education, academic research, industry, and state government. The Center's research programs are primarily aligned with three of several key areas of research identified by the state to be well positioned for growth and success: biosciences, advanced materials and energy/environment. OSC is supported by the Ohio General Assembly and through the Ohio Board of Regents with funding in the state operating and capital budgets. OSC is situated on the West Campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Research team improves code to benefit industrial engineers

The Ohio Supercomputer Center's (OSC) Karen Tomko, Ph.D., and the University of Illinois/Urbana's Robert Dodds, Ph.D., recently wrapped up a project that will greatly enhance the simulation capabilities of manufacturing engineers.

Computer Sciences

Jul 12, 2018

0

6

Revolutionizing drug discovery with RNA in the spotlight

The rise of antibiotic resistance among common infectious bacteria is a worrisome health threat that has many scientists looking for a solution. Jennifer Hines, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Ohio University, ...

Biochemistry

Jan 25, 2018

0

19

Researchers prove magnetism can control heat, sound

Phonons—the elemental particles that transmit both heat and sound—have magnetic properties, according to a landmark study supported by Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC) services and recently published by a researcher group ...

General Physics

May 28, 2015

5

6928

Nepal disaster relief efforts to be aided by glacier researchers

Researchers who normally use high-resolution satellite imagery to study glaciers are using their technology this week to help with disaster relief and longer-term stabilization planning efforts related to the recent earthquake ...

Earth Sciences

May 11, 2015

0

58

