The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University formerly called The Ohio State University Medical Center (OSUMC) is a multidisciplinary academic medical center located in Columbus, Ohio, on the main campus of The Ohio State University (OSU). In 2010, the Ohio State University Hospital was ranked one of "America's Best" by U.S. News & World Report in 11 specialties. OSU Medical Center was the only Central Ohio hospital ranked as "America's Best" in 2010. In 2009, OSUMC was ranked as one of the best hospitals in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report in 10 specialties, and placed among 21 hospitals named to the nation's honor roll of hospitals. In 2012, it was announced the OSU medical Center would change its name to Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed