Ocean Networks Canada (ONC), an initiative of the University of Victoria, monitors the west and east coasts of Canada and the Arctic to continuously deliver data in real-time for scientific research that helps communities, governments and industry make informed decisions about our future. Using cabled observatories, remote control systems and interactive sensors, and big data management, ONC enables evidence-based decision-making on ocean management, marine safety and environmental protection. ONC also works in collaboration with educators, students, communities and Indigenous peoples on ocean monitoring initiatives along British Columbia's coast and in the Arctic.

Address Ocean Networks Canada University of Victoria Queenswood Ocean-Climate Campus #100-2474 Arbutus Road Victoria BC V8N 1V8 Website http://www.oceannetworks.ca/

