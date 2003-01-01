The Obesity Society is the leading scientific society dedicated to the study of obesity. Since its founding in 1982,[3] The Society has been committed to encouraging research on the causes and treatment of obesity, and to keeping the medical community and public informed of new advances. Through research, education and advocacy, TOS works to better understand, prevent and treat obesity and improve the lives of those affected.
