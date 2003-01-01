US ITER is a DOE Office of Science project hosted by Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. Partner labs are Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and Savannah River National Laboratory. The US is a partner nation in ITER, an unprecedented international collaboration of scientists and engineers working to design, construct, and assemble a burning plasma experiment that can demonstrate the scientific and technological feasibility of fusion power for the commercial power grid. ITER's other partners are the People's Republic of China, the European Union, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Russian Federation.

Address US ITER Project Office 1055 Commerce Park PO Box 2008 Oak Ridge, TN 37831-6483 Website http://www.usiter.org

