NYU Langone Medical Center is one of the premier academic medical centers in the United States, located in New York City, New York, United States, affiliated with New York University. The Medical Center comprises the NYU School of Medicine and several hospitals: Tisch Hospital, the Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, the Hospital for Joint Diseases, NYU Lutheran Medical Center, and most recently, NYU Winthrop Hospital. NYU Langone Medical Center also operates over thirty ambulatory facilities in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. In early 2016, NYU Langone had approximately 25,000 employees, and over 8,000 more employees were gained after the acquisition of Long Island's Winthrop-University Hospital. The main campus of NYU Langone Medical Center overlooks the East River.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

