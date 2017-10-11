Artificial intelligence computer designed to drive autonomous cars
NVIDIA today unveiled the world's first artificial intelligence computer designed to drive fully autonomous robotaxis.
NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is the world leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the GPU, a high-performance processor which generates breathtaking, interactive graphics on workstations, personal computers, game consoles, and mobile devices.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Hardware
Oct 11, 2017
At the Los Angeles Auto Show's Connected Car Expo Tuesday, NVIDIA and Audi showcased the latest innovations developed out of our partnership to deliver the auto industry's most advanced in-car technologies.
Hardware
Nov 19, 2014
NVIDIA and IBM are working to tackle some of the most vexing challenges of data center computing.
Hardware
Oct 7, 2014
NVIDIA's new Tegra K1 mobile processor will help self-driving cars advance from the realm of research into the mass market with its automotive-grade version of the same GPU that powers the world's 10 most energy-efficient ...
Hardware
Jan 6, 2014
Gamers looking to play this year's hottest PC games at a highly affordable price—with in-game settings cranked up to high—got their wish today with the introduction of the new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST GPU. Based ...
Hardware
Mar 28, 2013
NVIDIA today introduced the industry's first visual computing appliance—enabling businesses to deliver ultra-fast GPU performance to any Windows, Linux or Mac client on their network.
Hardware
Mar 20, 2013
NVIDIA today announced that Audi's newest auto-infotainment system featuring NVIDIA Tegra technology will be rolled out globally in select vehicles this year.
Hardware
Jan 9, 2013
NVIDIA today introduced NVIDIA Tegra 4, the world's fastest mobile processor, with record-setting performance and battery life to flawlessly power smartphones and tablets, gaming devices, auto infotainment and navigation ...
Hardware
Jan 7, 2013
Nearly everyone is familiar with terms like 20/20 vision – but what does that mean when it comes to developing a flight simulator?
Engineering
Dec 10, 2012
You know the routine: Board a flight. Put your seat in the upright position. Tuck away your tray table. Turn off all your portable electronic devices.
Engineering
Dec 3, 2012
