NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is the world leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the GPU, a high-performance processor which generates breathtaking, interactive graphics on workstations, personal computers, game consoles, and mobile devices.

Address
2701 San Tomas Expressway, Santa Clara, California, United States of America 95050
Website
http://www.nvidia.com
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nvidia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

NVIDIA

NVIDIA mobile processor paves the way for self-driving cars

NVIDIA's new Tegra K1 mobile processor will help self-driving cars advance from the realm of research into the mass market with its automotive-grade version of the same GPU that powers the world's 10 most energy-efficient ...

Hardware

Jan 6, 2014

0

7

Industry's first visual computing appliance

NVIDIA today introduced the industry's first visual computing appliance—enabling businesses to deliver ultra-fast GPU performance to any Windows, Linux or Mac client on their network.

Hardware

Mar 20, 2013

0

0

Tegra 4: NVIDIA introduces world's fastest mobile processor

NVIDIA today introduced NVIDIA Tegra 4, the world's fastest mobile processor, with record-setting performance and battery life to flawlessly power smartphones and tablets, gaming devices, auto infotainment and navigation ...

Hardware

Jan 7, 2013

1

0

page 1 from 2