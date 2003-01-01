The NSF Nanosystems Engineering Research Center (NERC) for Advanced Self-Powered Systems of Integrated Sensors and Technologies (ASSIST) develops and employs nano-enabled energy harvesting, energy storage, nanodevices and sensors to create innovative battery-free, body-powered, and wearable health monitoring systems.

Address North Carolina State University Monteith Engineering Research Center 2410 Campus Shore Drive Campus Box 7564 Raleigh, NC 27695-7564 Website http://assist.ncsu.edu

Subscribe to rss feed