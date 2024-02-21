Nova Southeastern University, commonly referred to as NSU or Nova, is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian, research university located in Broward County, Florida, United States, with its main campus in the town of Davie. The university is the largest independent institution of higher education in the southeastern United States and is the seventh-largest not-for-profit independent university nationwide. NSU operates three campuses in Southern Florida, the largest being a 480 acres (190 ha) campus located approximately 26 miles (42 km) north of Downtown Miami. The university was founded as the Nova University of Advanced Technology on a former naval training airfield, started during World War II, offering graduate degrees in the physical and social sciences. Leo Goodwin, Sr. left a $16 million bequest to the university in 1971 which funded its expansion throughout the 1970s and 1980s. In 1994, the university merged with the Southeastern University of the Health Sciences and assumed its current name. NSU currently consists of 18 colleges and schools offering over 175 programs of study with more than 250 majors.

Address
3301 College Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America 33314
Website
http://www.nova.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nova_Southeastern_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Nova Southeastern University

A plan to protect the biodiversity of US waters

Marine biodiversity is in crisis around the globe. Climate change, overfishing, habitat destruction and other extractive industries are causing species losses at an alarming rate. Scientists, managers, and governments are ...

Ecology

Feb 21, 2024

0

9

New-found phenomenon that may improve hurricane forecasts

In a year like no other, it's certainly fitting that we had hurricane season that followed suit. It seemed every time we turned around, there was a tropical disturbance brewing that eventually became a named storm.

Earth Sciences

Dec 9, 2020

1

32

New shark research targets a nearly endangered species

They are some of the most iconic and unique-looking creatures in our oceans. While some may think they look a bit odd, one thing researchers agree on is that little is known about hammerhead sharks. Many of the 10 hammerhead ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 15, 2020

0

3

Predicting a hurricane's intensity can prove difficult

Rapid intensification is a serious challenge for the prediction of hurricane intensity. An example is Hurricane Maria in 2017, which intensified to a Category 5 storm within 24 hours and destroyed Puerto Rico. None of the ...

Earth Sciences

Sep 26, 2019

1

7

