The Norwegian University of Science and Technology, commonly known as NTNU, is located in Trondheim. NTNU is the second largest of the eight universities in Norway, and, as its name suggests, has the main national responsibility for higher education in engineering and technology. In addition to engineering and the natural and physical sciences, the university offers advanced degrees in other academic disciplines ranging from the social sciences, the arts, medicine, architecture and fine art.

Website
http://www.ntnu.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norwegian_University_of_Science_and_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Tips for if you get lost on your next outdoor hike

There are busy times ahead for the Norwegian rescue services, as for many other rescue services across the Northern Hemisphere. The summer holidays can often involve up to dozens of calls each day from members of the public ...

Other

Aug 9, 2024

1

7

How E. coli defends itself against antibiotics

Imagine that you have a very sore throat. You're sick, your throat hurts, and a visit to the doctor confirms that the pain is due to a bacterial infection. You get a prescription for antibiotics, which quickly sorts out your ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 21, 2024

0

7

page 1 from 38