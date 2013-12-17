The Norwegian School of Veterinary Medicine was orginally established in Oslo in 1935 for the primary purpose of training veterinary surgeons and nurses and conducting research. Today, the school has a student body of 470 and has expanded its scope to include, The Department of Basic Sciences & Aquatic Medicine, Department of Food Safety & Infection Biology, Department of Production Animal Clinical Sciences, and Department of Companion Animal Clinical Sciences. The school operates public clinics, conducts complex research and is known for excellence in academia.

Address
PO Box 8146 Ullevaalsveien 72 N-0033 Oslo, Norway
Genetic studies of mammary tumours (breast cancer) in dogs

Mammary tumours (breast cancer) are the most common form of cancer in bitches. Kaja Sverdrup Borge's PhD project has led to the identification of genetic changes associated with these types of tumour. Her findings can help ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 9, 2013

Genetic divergence between the fish pathogens

Edwardsiella tarda is a bacterium that can infect a number of animal species and also humans. Edwardsiellosis is one of the most serious systemic bacterial diseases in fish, resulting in substantial losses in the fish farming ...

Ecology

Dec 5, 2013

Salmon fry have less sensitive intestines than smolt

A PhD research project at the Norwegian School of Veterinary Science has provided essential knowledge about the mechanisms leading to feed-induced enteritis in salmon and also insight into the salmon's intestinal immune defence ...

Ecology

Dec 2, 2013

Combating key viral diseases in livestock in Ethiopia

Gelagay Ayelet Melesse's doctoral research reveals that there are several serotypes of the virus causing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and the African horse sickness virus (AHSV) and several different hosts for these viruses ...

Other

Nov 13, 2013

Prevalence of colds and pneumonia in cows can be controlled

Respiratory diseases in cattle are a great threat to animal welfare and lead to financial losses in the cattle industry. The bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV) is one of the main causes of respiratory disease in cattle. ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 5, 2013

page 1 from 6