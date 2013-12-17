The Norwegian School of Veterinary Medicine was orginally established in Oslo in 1935 for the primary purpose of training veterinary surgeons and nurses and conducting research. Today, the school has a student body of 470 and has expanded its scope to include, The Department of Basic Sciences & Aquatic Medicine, Department of Food Safety & Infection Biology, Department of Production Animal Clinical Sciences, and Department of Companion Animal Clinical Sciences. The school operates public clinics, conducts complex research and is known for excellence in academia.

Address PO Box 8146 Ullevaalsveien 72 N-0033 Oslo, Norway Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veterinary_school

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

