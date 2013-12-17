The Norwegian School of Veterinary Medicine was orginally established in Oslo in 1935 for the primary purpose of training veterinary surgeons and nurses and conducting research. Today, the school has a student body of 470 and has expanded its scope to include, The Department of Basic Sciences & Aquatic Medicine, Department of Food Safety & Infection Biology, Department of Production Animal Clinical Sciences, and Department of Companion Animal Clinical Sciences. The school operates public clinics, conducts complex research and is known for excellence in academia.
- Address
- PO Box 8146
Ullevaalsveien 72 N-0033 Oslo,
Norway
