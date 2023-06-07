Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine is a research-based medical school located in Chicago, Illinois. It is one of Northwestern University's 12 schools and colleges. The mission of the Feinberg School of Medicine is to educate the next generation of physicians and scientists. Feinberg ranked 17th among American medical schools for research by U.S. News & World Report in 2017. Through clinical affiliates Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (formerly Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago), Feinberg faculty provide patient care to tens of thousands of individuals every year. Feinberg and its clinical affiliates are together a $5 billion academic medical enterprise. The school employs 4,000 faculty members and its research portfolio exceeds $440 million annually.

Address Arthur J. Rubloff Building 420 East Superior Street Chicago, IL 60611 Website http://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed