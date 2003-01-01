Northwestern Memorial Hospital is the teaching hospital for Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine. At Northwestern Memorial Hospital, “everything matters”, research, physician training, patient care and advanced training programs in radiology and the like are available. Northwestern is an 800 plus hospital facility that is consistently rated high for research, patient care and physician education. It is a Level I Trauma Center and Level III neonatal intensive care unit. Northwestern Memorial Hospital has an extensive funding network for research projects.

Address Department of Media Relations 240 East Ontario St., Suite 450 Chicago, Illinois 60611 Website http://www.nmh.org/nmh/home.htm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northwestern_Memorial_Hospital

