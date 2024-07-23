Experts call for better training and support to tackle night-time sexual harassment
A study led by researchers from Northumbria University suggests not enough is being done to ensure women's safety in the night-time economy.
Northumbria University is an academic institution located in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England. It is a member of the University Alliance. Northumbria University has its origins in three regional colleges: Rutherford College of Technology, which was established by Dr John Hunter Rutherford in 1880 and opened formally by HRH The Duke of York in 1894, the College of Art & Industrial Design and the Municipal College of Commerce.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
A study led by researchers from Northumbria University suggests not enough is being done to ensure women's safety in the night-time economy.
Social Sciences
Jul 23, 2024
0
0
Scientists have come a step closer to identifying the mysterious origins of the "slow" solar wind, using data collected during the Solar Orbiter spacecraft's first close journey to the sun.
Astronomy
May 28, 2024
0
173
Researchers have found a new way to simplify the structure of high-efficiency blue organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), which could lead to longer-lasting and higher definition television screens.
Condensed Matter
Mar 15, 2024
0
177
New research from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and Northumbria University has determined that as warm-loving species expand their ranges under climate change, Britain's landscapes are losing their biological ...
Ecology
Feb 12, 2024
0
45
Pine Island Glacier in West Antarctica has gone through an irreversible retreat, passing a tipping point within the last 80 years, researchers have found.
Earth Sciences
Dec 5, 2023
0
405
Research led by a Northumbria academic exploring the relationship between the presence of pubs and crime rates across England and Wales has been published in the journal European Planning Studies.
Social Sciences
Nov 13, 2023
0
15
A collaboration led by Northumbria University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences has for the first time mapped how land use changed across Britain throughout the last century. The new map reveals how and ...
Ecology
Oct 30, 2023
0
2
The important role of managing residential gardens and yards to promote biodiversity is the focus of a new study led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and co-authored by an academic from Northumbria University.
Ecology
Oct 11, 2023
0
5
Academics from Northumbria University have uncovered an "extreme underappreciation" of firms with CEOs who are openly gay, lesbian, trans or bisexual—and they say it's driven by discrimination.
Social Sciences
Oct 4, 2023
0
26
Scientists have discovered a new technique that will shed light on the phenomena of winter monsoons—the heavy autumn and winter rainfalls which can cause floods and landslides across southeast Asia.
Earth Sciences
Sep 20, 2023
0
8