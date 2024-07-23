Northumbria University is an academic institution located in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England. It is a member of the University Alliance. Northumbria University has its origins in three regional colleges: Rutherford College of Technology, which was established by Dr John Hunter Rutherford in 1880 and opened formally by HRH The Duke of York in 1894, the College of Art & Industrial Design and the Municipal College of Commerce.

Address Ellison Place, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England Website http://www.northumbria.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northumbria_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

