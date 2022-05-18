Northern Illinois University (NIU) is a state university and research institution located in DeKalb, Illinois, US, with satellite centers in Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Rockford, and Oregon. It was originally founded as Northern Illinois State Normal School on May 22, 1895, by Illinois Governor John P. Altgeld as part of an expansion of the state's system for producing college educated teachers. John G. Peters has been president since 2000. The university is composed of seven degree-granting colleges and has a student body of 25,000 with over 225,000 alumni. Many of NIU's programs are nationally accredited for meeting high standards of academic quality, including business, engineering, nursing, visual and performing arts, and all teacher certification programs. It is one of only two public universities in Illinois that compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association at the highest levels of all sports, Division I. NIU's athletic teams are known as the Huskies and compete in the Mid-American Conference.

Address 1425 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, Illinois, United States of America 60115 Website http://www.niu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northern_Illinois_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

