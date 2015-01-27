The North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System was founded in 1997 with the merger of the North Shore Health System and LIJ Medical Center, creating a healthcare network that now includes 15 hospitals , The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities, a home care network, a hospice network , and progressive care centers offering a range of outpatient services. Headquartered in Great Neck, New York, North Shore-LIJ is the largest integrated health system in New York State, based on patient revenue , and the second-largest, nonprofit, secular healthcare system in the United States, based on number of beds. Its service area encompasses more than 7 million people throughout New York City and Long Island. With more than 43,000 employees, North Shore-LIJ is the largest employer on Long Island , and the ninth largest employer in New York City . The North Shore-LIJ Health System strives to improve the health of the communities it serves and is committed to providing the highest quality clinical care; educating the current and future generations of healthcare professionals; searching for new advances in medicine through the conduct of

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed