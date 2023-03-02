North Dakota State University of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, more commonly known as North Dakota State University (NDSU), is a public university in Fargo, North Dakota. NDSU has about 14,000 students and sits on a 258 acre (1 km²) campus. Founded as North Dakota Agricultural College in 1890 as a land-grant institution. The university operates several agricultural research extension centers spread over 18,488 acres (75 km²). NDSU is part of the North Dakota University System. NDSU offers 102 bachelor's, 79 minors, 66 master's, 44 doctoral, and 10 graduate certificate programs. NDSU is a comprehensive doctoral research university with programs involved in high research activity. NDSU uses a semester system - Fall and Spring with two summer sessions. The majority of students are full-time with 55% male and 45% female. The bill founding North Dakota Agricultural College (NDAC) was signed on March 8, 1890, seven years after initial plans to start an agricultural college in the northern portion of the Dakota Territory. NDAC was established as a land-grant university.

North Dakota State University

Bio-based replacements to fossil fuel plastics

BPA is an organic compound made from fossil fuel sources. The industrial chemical has been used to make plastics and resins since the 1950s, and products made with it are cheap to make, clear, flexible and strong. BPA can ...

Materials Science

Jan 14, 2021

3

21

Researchers synthesize silicon-based quantum dots

NDSU researchers recently developed a new method of creating quantum dots made of silicon. Quantum dots, or nanocrystals, are tiny nanometer-scale pieces of semiconductor that emit light when their electrons are exposed to ...

Nanomaterials

Jun 11, 2020

0

56

Research proves Midwestern fish species lives beyond 100 years

Research recently completed at North Dakota State University has proven that the Bigmouth Buffalo (Ictiobus cyprinellus), a fish native to North America, lives more than eight decades longer than previously thought. The study ...

Ecology

May 30, 2019

0

52

New study touts agricultural, environmental benefits of biochar

The many benefits of a biomass-made material called biochar are highlighted in a new publication in which Ghasideh Pourhashem, assistant professor at NDSU's Department of Coatings and Polymeric Materials and Center for Sustainable ...

Environment

Dec 20, 2018

0

5

Research program studies industrial hemp

North Dakota farmers are growing industrial hemp for the first time in more than 70 years, and the New Crops research program in the NDSU Department of Plant Sciences is conducting research to assist them.

Biotechnology

Jun 7, 2016

0

16

