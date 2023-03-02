North Dakota State University of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, more commonly known as North Dakota State University (NDSU), is a public university in Fargo, North Dakota. NDSU has about 14,000 students and sits on a 258 acre (1 km²) campus. Founded as North Dakota Agricultural College in 1890 as a land-grant institution. The university operates several agricultural research extension centers spread over 18,488 acres (75 km²). NDSU is part of the North Dakota University System. NDSU offers 102 bachelor's, 79 minors, 66 master's, 44 doctoral, and 10 graduate certificate programs. NDSU is a comprehensive doctoral research university with programs involved in high research activity. NDSU uses a semester system - Fall and Spring with two summer sessions. The majority of students are full-time with 55% male and 45% female. The bill founding North Dakota Agricultural College (NDAC) was signed on March 8, 1890, seven years after initial plans to start an agricultural college in the northern portion of the Dakota Territory. NDAC was established as a land-grant university.

Address 1301 12th Avenue North, Fargo, North Dakota, United States of America 58108 Website http://www.ndsu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Dakota_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

