Northern Arizona University (NAU) is a public university located in Flagstaff, Arizona, United States. It is accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, and has 36 satellite campuses in the state of Arizona. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. As of fall 2010, 25,204 students were enrolled, 17,529 at the Flagstaff campus. The average cost of tuition for an full-time, Arizona resident undergraduate student for two semesters is $6,964. The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education classifies NAU as a Research University with High research activity. NAU is governed by the Arizona Board of Regents.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

