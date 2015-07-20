Northern Arizona University (NAU) is a public university located in Flagstaff, Arizona, United States. It is accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, and has 36 satellite campuses in the state of Arizona. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. As of fall 2010, 25,204 students were enrolled, 17,529 at the Flagstaff campus. The average cost of tuition for an full-time, Arizona resident undergraduate student for two semesters is $6,964. The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education classifies NAU as a Research University with High research activity. NAU is governed by the Arizona Board of Regents.

Website
http://nau.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northern_Arizona_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

North Arizona University

Fungi—key to tree survival in warming forest

Much like healthy bacteria in one's gut supports health of the human body, fungus in soil can be integral to survival of trees. NAU researcher Catherine Gehring reached this conclusion while studying pinyon-juniper woodlands ...

Ecology

Jul 20, 2015

0

132

Delving into darkness to discover new species

(Phys.org) -- Deep in the recesses of a northwestern Arizona cave, a beetle scuttles along the floor, navigating its way with its long antennae as hair-like tufts on its slender legs drag across the rocks.

Plants & Animals

Jul 30, 2012

0

0