NOAA National Marine Fisheries (NMFS) is a federal agency and a division of the Department of Commerce. NMFS is charged with the responsibility of management, conservation and protection of living marine resources within the USA Exclusive Economic Zone (water 3 to 200 miles off-shore). NMFS predicts the status of fish stock, ensures compliance with conservation regulations and promotes sustainable fisheries. NMFS welcomes public inquires and media inquiries about their work and Web site.
- Address
- NOAA Fisheries Service,Partnerships &Communication, 1315 East West Highway, Silver Springs, MD 20910
- Website
- http://www.nmfs.noaa.gov/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Marine_Fisheries_Service
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
