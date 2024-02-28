NOAA National Marine Fisheries (NMFS) is a federal agency and a division of the Department of Commerce. NMFS is charged with the responsibility of management, conservation and protection of living marine resources within the USA Exclusive Economic Zone (water 3 to 200 miles off-shore). NMFS predicts the status of fish stock, ensures compliance with conservation regulations and promotes sustainable fisheries. NMFS welcomes public inquires and media inquiries about their work and Web site.

Address
NOAA Fisheries Service,Partnerships &Communication, 1315 East West Highway, Silver Springs, MD 20910
Website
http://www.nmfs.noaa.gov/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Marine_Fisheries_Service

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Crude oil causes heart and skull deformities in haddock

Even brief exposures of the eggs of Atlantic haddock to low concentrations of dispersed crude oil can cause severe and usually deadly deformities in developing fish, an international research team has found.

Environment

Aug 10, 2016

Studying killer whales with an unmanned aerial vehicle

Last year, for the first time, scientists used an unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, to study killer whales from above. In an article published this month in the Journal of Unmanned Vehicle Systems, scientists describe how ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 30, 2015

A handy field guide to the nearshore marine fishes of Alaska

Most people can recognize themselves in a childhood photo. But if fish took pictures, many would be unable to pick their younger selves out of a lineup. In many species, the juveniles bear little resemblance to the adults, ...

Ecology

Jul 21, 2015

For pollock surveys in Alaska, things are looking up

Shelikof Strait, in the Gulf of Alaska, is an important spawning area for walleye pollock, the target of the largest—and one of the most valuable—fisheries in the nation. This year, a team of NOAA Fisheries scientists ...

Ecology

May 21, 2015

