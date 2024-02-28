NOAA National Marine Fisheries (NMFS) is a federal agency and a division of the Department of Commerce. NMFS is charged with the responsibility of management, conservation and protection of living marine resources within the USA Exclusive Economic Zone (water 3 to 200 miles off-shore). NMFS predicts the status of fish stock, ensures compliance with conservation regulations and promotes sustainable fisheries. NMFS welcomes public inquires and media inquiries about their work and Web site.

Address NOAA Fisheries Service,Partnerships &Communication, 1315 East West Highway, Silver Springs, MD 20910 Website http://www.nmfs.noaa.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Marine_Fisheries_Service

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

