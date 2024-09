Niigata University (Niigata daigaku) is a national university in Niigata, Niigata Prefecture, Japan. It was established in 1949 and has its major origins in Niigata Medical College (established in 1922) and in Niigata Higher School (established in 1919). It is one of the largest Japanese national universities on the Sea of Japan.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

