The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLNI) is funded through the National Institutes of Health and is located in Bethesda, Maryland. NHLBI's scope is immense and includes divisions related to lung, cardiovascular, blood diseases, prevention and basic research. Also included are demographics, global health issues and administrative assistance for women's health. The goal is to improve education, support research, train physicians and provide resources to university based labs. NHLNI publishes news, journals and conducts symposiums and patient help resources. NHLBI welcomes all inquiries.

Address Attention: Web site P.O. Box 30105 Bethesda, MD 20824-0105 Website http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Heart,_Lung,_and_Blood_Ins

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed