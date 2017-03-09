New York University School of Medicine (NYU School of Medicine) opened in 1841 in the heart of New York City. Since its opening it has transformed into a mega-center for physician training, patient care and research. In recent years, NYU School of Medicine incorporated numerous city hospitals, veteran hospitals and research institutions. Notably, in 2008 the mega-center for health care was renamed the Elaine A. and Kenneth G. Langone Medical Center.

Balance may rely on the timing of movement

Zebrafish learn to balance by darting forward when they feel wobbly, a principle that may also apply to humans, according to a study led by researchers at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Jan 19, 2017

Strep spreads by harnessing immune defenses of those infected

The bacteria that cause most cases of pneumonia worldwide secrete a toxin that helps them jump from one body to the next - with help from the hosts' immune defenses. This is the finding of a study led by researchers from ...

Jan 11, 2017

Science and medicine have a 'publication pollution' problem

The scientific community is facing a 'pollution problem' in academic publishing, one that poses a serious threat to the "trustworthiness, utility, and value of science and medicine," according to one of the country's leading ...

Apr 3, 2015

