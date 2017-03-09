New York University School of Medicine (NYU School of Medicine) opened in 1841 in the heart of New York City. Since its opening it has transformed into a mega-center for physician training, patient care and research. In recent years, NYU School of Medicine incorporated numerous city hospitals, veteran hospitals and research institutions. Notably, in 2008 the mega-center for health care was renamed the Elaine A. and Kenneth G. Langone Medical Center.

Address 550 First Avenue, New York, NY 10016 Website http://www.med.nyu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York_University_Medical_School

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

