The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) is a nonprofit organization founded in the Spring of 2005. NYSCF is dedicated to accelerating cures for the major diseases of our time through stem cell research. NYSCF opened the first privately funded stem cell laboratory in New York City, where NYSCF researchers and collaborating scientists conduct advanced stem cell research free of federal restrictions. The organization supports scientists engaged in stem cell research through the NYSCF Fellowship and Investigator Program, its annual translational stem cell research conference and other symposia. NYSCF runs collaborative, state-of-the-art research facilities directly focused on curing disease and educates the public about the importance and potential benefits of stem cell research.

