The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) is a nonprofit organization founded in the Spring of 2005. NYSCF is dedicated to accelerating cures for the major diseases of our time through stem cell research. NYSCF opened the first privately funded stem cell laboratory in New York City, where NYSCF researchers and collaborating scientists conduct advanced stem cell research free of federal restrictions. The organization supports scientists engaged in stem cell research through the NYSCF Fellowship and Investigator Program, its annual translational stem cell research conference and other symposia. NYSCF runs collaborative, state-of-the-art research facilities directly focused on curing disease and educates the public about the importance and potential benefits of stem cell research.

Scientists find that SCNT derived cells and IPS cells are similar

A team led by New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute scientists conducted a study comparing induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells and embryonic stem cells created using somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT). ...

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 6, 2014

NYSCF Research Institute announces largest-ever stem cell repository

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute, through the launch of its repository in 2015, will provide for the first time the largest-ever number of stem cell lines available to the scientific research community. ...

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 22, 2014

Researchers create cell models of rare and undiagnosed diseases

In what is anticipated to be a major step forward for rare disease research, The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is partnering with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Undiagnosed Disease Program ...

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 21, 2013

