New York Medical College, aka New York Med or NYMC, is a private graduate health sciences university based in Westchester County, New York, a suburb of New York City and a part of the New York Metropolitan Area. The university is located approximately 20 minutes by car north of Yankee Stadium and 35 minutes by express rail north of Grand Central Terminal/Times Square. The main campus in Valhalla includes Westchester Medical Center University Hospital, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, the Behavioral Health Center, and the Westchester Institute for Human Development. The second university hospital of New York Medical College is Metropolitan Hospital Center in Manhattan. New York Medical College is the leading academic biomedical research institution between New York City and Albany, with $44 million in research and programs funded by the National Institutes of Health, corporations and other sources. The university has specific strengths in the areas of cardiovascular disease, cancer, neuroscience and infectious disease.

Address 40 Sunshine Cottage Road, Valhalla, New York, United States of America 10595 Website http://www.nymc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York_Medical_College

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

