New York Institute of Technology (also known as NYIT) is a private, non-sectarian, co-educational research university in New York City. NYIT has five schools and two colleges, all with a strong emphasis on technology and applied scientific research. The university has two New York campuses, one in Old Westbury Long Island and one near Columbus Circle in Manhattan, as well as several global campuses and programs (e.g. Bahrain, Canada, China, Jordan, United Arab Emirates). NYIT offers a total of 90 undergraduate degree, graduate degree programs, and medical degree programs to 14,000 students in academic areas such as architecture and design; arts and sciences; education; engineering and computing sciences; health professions; management; and osteopathic medicine. Its Carnegie Classification is Masters-Granting (Doctorate-Granting through New York College of Osteopathic Medicine of the New York Institute of Technology) "Research University," very high research activity In 2008, NYIT received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to study the relationship between electric vehicles and renewable energy charging stations.

Address Northern Boulevard, New York, United States of America Website http://www.nyit.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York_Institute_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

