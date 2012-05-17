New York-Presbyterian Hospital was formed in 1998 with the merger of New York Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. New York-Presbyterian is the university hospital for Cornell and Columbia universities. New York-Presbyterian is actually five campuses. New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center, New-York Presbyterian Hospital/The Allen Pavilion, Morgan Stanley's Children's Hospital, New York-Presbyterian Hospital Westchester Division. New York-Presbyterian is rated as one of the largest medical centers in the world and is consistently rated in the top tier of teaching hospitals, research in complex diseases, cutting edge surgery and excellence in physician training.

Address
525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065
Website
http://nyp.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NewYork-Presbyterian_Hospital

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

New York- Presbyterian Hospital

