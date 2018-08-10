Website
http://www.nmsu.edu/
Wikipedia
nmsu

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

New Mexico State University

3-D animated video simulates landscape changes over 150 years

If you see photos of the Jornada Basin from the early 1900s, the vegetation is quite different than it is now. But explaining the story of how and why the vegetation changed on the land northeast of Las Cruces is difficult ...

Environment

Sep 20, 2016

0

13