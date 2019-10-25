The New England Complex Systems Institute, (NECSI) was founded in 1996 in Cambridge, Massachusetts as an independent research center and educational institution. Students and faculty from MIT, Harvard, Brandeis and other major institutions coordinate research in complex systems with the in-house faculty at NECSI. NESCI is credited with advancing fundamental science and its applications to real life situations including social policy factors. Researchers and Post Doctoral candidates study networks, agent-based modeling, multi-scale analysis and complexity, chaos and predictability, evolution, ecology, biodiversity, health care, military conflict and more. NESCI publishes journals, books and on-line news updates of their research.

Address 24 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 Website http://www.necsi.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_England_Complex_Systems_Institute

