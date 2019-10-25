The New England Complex Systems Institute, (NECSI) was founded in 1996 in Cambridge, Massachusetts as an independent research center and educational institution. Students and faculty from MIT, Harvard, Brandeis and other major institutions coordinate research in complex systems with the in-house faculty at NECSI. NESCI is credited with advancing fundamental science and its applications to real life situations including social policy factors. Researchers and Post Doctoral candidates study networks, agent-based modeling, multi-scale analysis and complexity, chaos and predictability, evolution, ecology, biodiversity, health care, military conflict and more. NESCI publishes journals, books and on-line news updates of their research.

Virtual spaces mirror income inequality

Income inequality drives social segregation and polarization not just in urban neighborhoods, but in online communities as well. That is the conclusion of a new paper by the New England Complex Systems Institute (NECSI) published ...

Social Sciences

Oct 25, 2019

Wealth redistribution, not tax cuts, key to economic growth

President Trump's new tax plan will follow the familiar script of reducing taxes for the rich in the name of job creation. Not only will these trickle-down policies not work—they'll make the problem worse. A new report ...

Economics & Business

Oct 18, 2017

What social media reveals about your personality

Since the inception of social media, a prodigious amount of status updates, tweets, and comments have been posted online. The language people use to express themselves can provide clues about the kind of people they are, ...

Social Sciences

Aug 9, 2017

How social media has synchronized human civilization

Human activity, whether commercial or social, contains patterns and moments of synchronicity. In recent years, social media like Twitter has provided an unprecedented volume of data on the daily activities of humans all over ...

Social Sciences

Feb 28, 2017

The predicted failure of the 'Arab Spring'

Can the outcome of revolutions be predicted? At the beginning of 2011, riots and revolutions broke out across North Africa and the Middle East in a number of countries. Widely considered a rebellion against bad autocratic ...

Social Sciences

Feb 28, 2017

The role of food prices in the Syrian crisis, and the way forward

The disintegration of Syria and Europe's refugee crisis are only the latest tragic consequences of two spikes in food prices in 2007/08 and 2010/11 that triggered waves of global unrest, including the Arab Spring. Researchers ...

Economics & Business

Oct 27, 2015

Using science to avoid ethnic violence

What if we could use science to understand, accurately predict, and ultimately avoid, ethnic violence? A new study published in PLOS ONE does just that. The key to peace, the theory argues, is to either completely integrate ...

Social Sciences

May 28, 2014

