Neuroscience Research Australia (also known as NeuRA) is an independent medical research institute based in Sydney, Australia. Previously called the Prince of Wales Medical Research Institute, the institute relaunched as Neuroscience Research Australia on 1 June 2010., NeuRA is accredited by the National Health and Medical Research Council. Neuroscience Research Australia is made up of approximately 260 researchers specialising in research on the brain and nervous system in health and disease.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

