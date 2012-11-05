SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research is the Dutch expertise institute for space research. The Institute develops and uses innovative technology for research in space, focusing on astrophysical research, Earth science and planetary research. SRON has a line of research into new and more sensitive sensors for X-rays and infrared radiation. SRON was founded in 1983 under the former names Stichting Ruimteonderzoek Nederland / Space Research Organisation Netherlands. SRON is part of the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research NWO and has facilities in Utrecht and in Groningen. The institute has about 200 staff who are employed at a support department and five divisions: High-Energy Astrophysics (HEA), Low-Energy Astrophysics (LEA), Earth and Planetary Science (EPS), Sensor Research and Technology (SR) and Engineering Division (ED). SRON's ambition is to act as leading institute in the development of state-of-the-art satellite instruments for space research missions of ESA, NASA and other agencies.

