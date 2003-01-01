The Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience (NIN) (Dutch: Nederlands Herseninstituut) is a research institute of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW) that carries out neuroscience research with special emphasis on the brain and visual system. Although the institute's focus is on understanding the fundamental mechanisms underlying brain function, its research spans the development, plasticity and aging of the brain and is often linked to clinical research questions. The research program is carried out in 17 research groups. In addition, the NIN includes the Netherlands Brain Bank and the Netherlands Sleep Registry.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

